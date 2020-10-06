Menu
Beastie Boys rock band members Mike D, with Adam Horovitz and Adam Yauch. band/beastie/boys
Crime

Woman charged after refusing to turn down tunes

by Grace Mason
6th Oct 2020 3:48 PM
A MAREEBA woman who allegedly refused a police request to turn down music at her noisy late-night party and told them she had a "right to party" has been charged.

Police were called to the Constance St residence about 10pm on Monday night and issued the 34-year-old woman with a noise abatement direction for 72 hours in relation to the loud event.

Police have alleged she took exception to the direction and began arguing with officers that she had the right to party.

She was then taken to the watch-house where she allegedly became angry with police and turned her head, coughing over officers after telling them she had COVID-19.

She was charged with failing to comply with a direction, obstruct police and assault police and is due to appear in the Mareeba Magistrates Court on October 19.

Originally published as 'Right to party': Woman charged after refusing to turn down tunes

