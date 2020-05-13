RIGHT ON TRACK: Fitness centre roll out online classes

AS THE doors to Stanthorpe Fitness Centre remain closed, employees are ensuring the centre’s members are still getting their 30 minutes of exercise per day.

Group instructor Skye Muller said classes haven’t stopped, instead are taking a different approach.

“Obviously we can’t have any classes at the moment so our supervisor asked us if we could create some videos for our Facebook page,” Muller said.

Filming the online workouts from her home, she said they require little to no equipment to make it easy for members to follow along.

“The videos have included simple things that don’t use a lot of equipment – some leg, arms and core exercises.”

Muller said the whole idea around the online classes is to help people maintain their fitness routine while coronavirus guidelines still stand.

Already receiving a positive response from the online interaction, she said it is something the centre will look at incorporating on a regular basis once gyms do open up again.

“The feedback has been really good and mostly positive. People have been liking the videos and leaving comments saying ‘we are really enjoying this’ and ‘keep the videos coming’.

“Because we are only open half the weekend it might be able to create two sides for people and give them that option.”

She said the centre will continue to listen to the feedback from the community and its members to adjust both online and face-to-face classes as well as opening hours for the future.

Southern Downs Regional Council interim CEO Jane Stroud said it was impressive to see council services finding creative ways to continue to deliver to the community.

“I am really proud of the way council services have adapted and people like Skye have used their own initiative by doing online videos,” Ms Stroud said.

“People who are doing the right thing by staying home still have that opportunity to stay fit and healthy, so I think it’s great.”

Mayor Vic Pennisi echoed Ms Stroud, saying he was both ‘humble’ and ‘proud’ to be leading the Southern Downs Regional Council team.

“What these guys have done is incredible. The services are still continuing to be rolled out.

“I give full credit to how our staff have adapted to these restrictions,” Cr Pennisi said.