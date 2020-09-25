RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

RIDING ON: Chris Gorman and Shaun Cox will continue the tradition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

RIDING ON: Chris Gorman and Shaun Cox will continue the tradition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

THE Granite Belt’s backroads will be inundated with avid bike riders with the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride set to hit the road.

More than 40 dapper riders will tour the region on Sunday raising money and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer.

Organiser Shaun Cox said coronavirus restrictions threatened to cancel the global event and forced changes.

“We’ve decided this year to have a shorter ride and incorporate a car and bike show at the end,” Mr Cox said.

“On a good year, we get 60 to 80 riders. This year, we’re expecting between 30 and 40 and we’re not too sure as far as the car show goes.”

The annual ride through the region’s smaller towns has raised close to $40,000 since it started six years ago.

Mr Cox said the drastic decline in numbers had been driven by ongoing border closures with New South Wales and the shorter ride.

“There’s a few from Warwick and a couple from Toowoomba but we normally have a few riders who come out from Brisbane that aren’t coming this year,” he said.

“We get some riders who come up from Tenterfield, too.”

To compensate for the reduced ride, Mr Cox said organisers had planned a car and bike show at Ballandean State School, raising money for the school’s P & C.

“In pervious years, people have seen the bikes and wanted to come and look,” he said.

“It’ll mostly be classic cars (and the bikes) but there is some modern stuff coming that I know of, too.

“I think there will be a 1912 model T Ford up to a 2018 Ford Mustang, but a lot of Australian muscle cars and some American cars, too.”

Gates to the bike and car show will open at 10.30am at Ballandean State School.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Prominent Stanthorpe resident named region’s advisor

Injury-riddled Redbacks’ face tough challenge

Show president’s call to members to help save event

FIRST LOOK: Inside Top Pub’s ‘fresh’ new look

$150K funding boost to help netball club make history