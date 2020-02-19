Riders to test endurance in Undercliffe event

RIDING IN: Vinduro riders from right around Queensland will head to Undercliffe Farm on March 14-15 for a huge vintage bike event.

RACING: Liston will be emanating a loud roar on March 14-15 as vintage bike riders ride into the area.

The Vintage Motorcycle Trail Ride will be held at Undercliffe Farm, near Liston over the Saturday and Sunday next month.

Grey beards and classic bikes took over Nundubbermere in October 2018 for the first vinduro sprint series ever held in the area.

That time round, riders from right around Queensland and NSW descended on the area for the third round of the South East Queensland Vinduro Sprint Series.

They returned to Nundubbermere again last year.

There’s less at stake this time however, with event to be non-competitive.

“After two successful events in the district since 2018, vintage and classic dirt bikes and riders are returning to kick off the 2020 Vinduro calendar with a trail ride,” local organiser Ron Lange said.

“The riders of Honda XR’s, Suzuki PE’s and Husqvarna WR’s, to name a few models, will camp and ride, and share stories of races of the 1970s and 80s, and renew friendships.

“Hard-to-get bike parts are traded, and running repairs made.

“It’s a chance for the majority of older-aged riders to relive their youth,” Mr Lange said.

Mr Lange, a rider from way back himself, expects upwards of 70 riders to partake.

The event is being run by Toowoomba Motorcycle Club and is open to pre-1996 model enduro and trail bike motorcycles. MX bikes up to pre-95 are also welcome.

“This non-competitive event has exclusive use of Undercliffe Farm for the weekend and camping is open from Friday through to Sunday,” Mr Lange said.

“This is a great track of about 8 kilometres, with plentiful trackside camping and swimming to cool off in Bookookoorara Creek,” he said.

Entry fees do apply.

“Visitors are welcome to have a look. Just have to let the property owners know on entry.

“Definitely a family friendly event,” Mr Lange said.