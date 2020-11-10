Menu
The faces of Qld's 2020 road toll
Rider thrown from motorbike suffers critical injuries

Ashley Carter
10th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
A man in his 20s has been critically injured in a single-vehicle motorbike crash on the Sunshine Motorway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the Peregian Springs Dr and Emu Mountain Rd roundabout about 1.10am.

'He loved everybody': Partner's heartfelt tribute to rider

How your old phone can help save a life

The bike crashed into bushes off the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied
A police spokesman said the man was thrown from the bike as a result of the crash.

He sustained head and leg injuries and was in a critical condition as paramedics, including critical care, took him to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

It's understood he was wearing a helmet but was not wearing other protective clothing.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

A man in his 20s was critically injured overnight when he was thrown from his motorbike in a single-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway. Photo: Supplied
Another person was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash on Ilkley Rd, Ilkley just after 9.30pm on Monday.

