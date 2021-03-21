Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Rider hospitalised after South Burnett motorcycle crash

Dominic Elsome
21st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorcycle rider has been hospitalised after a crash in the South Burnett.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Paramedics were called to Taabinga after reports of a motorcycle crash on Edenvale South Road at 10.26am.

READ MORE: Two Burnett drivers busted nearly 50km over speed limit

QAS transported a patient to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

More Stories

south burnett crash south burnett crash 2021 taabinga crash taabinga crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best brunch in Stanthorpe and the response has us drooling. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Sharks, crocs and sewage pits: Police divers reveal their most heartbreaking...

        Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Premium Content Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Health Queensland urged to get ‘house in order’ for vaccine rollout