Rider ‘has no memory’ of alcohol-fuelled crash

A RIDER was flung from his motorcycle after losing control on a bend and crashing into a barrier while three times the legal alcohol limit.

Fortunately for the rider of the Honda CVR 600 motorcycle, Tristan Pathe, he suffered only leg injuries in the crash.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Pathe had been out drinking and playing the pokies before riding.

Tristan Michael Joseph Pathe, 21, from Blackstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while under the influence of alcohol at Springfield Lakes on September 15.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Pathe was riding the motorcycle at 8.10pm along the Springfield Greenbank arterial road when it was observed to go through an intersection at a speed higher than the 60km/h limit.

Within 200m he was seen to ride wide across the road and the motorcycle made contact with the gutter.

Pathe lost control, struck a road barrier and he was flung into the air.

Sgt Caldwell said Pathe was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital where he was treated for leg injuries.

At 10.45pm that night a blood sample was taken, showing his alcohol level at 0.153.

"He had no recollection of the crash afterwards. He says he was drinking and playing the pokies," Sgt Caldwell said.

Pathe, who represented himself in court, told Magistrate Donna MacCallum he had not worked since losing his licence.

He said he had since completed a traffic offender program.

Ms MacCallum said she hoped Pathe had learned from the incident.

"This has made you realise the consequences of this type of behaviour with the impact on your employment," Ms MacCallum said.

"You have already been without a licence for three months."

Pathe was fined $850 and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.