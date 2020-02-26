Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Rider fined $1245 after going nearly triple speed limit

26th Feb 2020 5:31 AM

 

A Queensland cop has been left shocked after spotting a motorbike rider travelling at almost triple the speed limit in the Mackay region.

An officer from Mackay Road's Policing Unit recorded the motorbike rider allegedly travelling at 153km/h in a 60km zone on a road in Eimeo last Wednesday.

The male rider, 36, had a passenger on the bike when he was stopped by police.

The officer told him, "You were absolutely flying when you came over that hill. I have never in my time as a police officer seen a speed like that in a 60 zone."

Picture: Queensland Police via Twitter

The rider also had their bike immobilised for seven days. Picture: Queensland Police via Twitter

 

The rider was handed a penalty of $1245, and given eight demerit points.

He also had his motorbike immobilised for seven days, and his licence suspended for a six month period.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks mackay rider

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Renaissance continues with upswing in visitor numbers

        premium_icon Renaissance continues with upswing in visitor numbers

        News Stats for last year’s visitation paints an ugly picture for the region but things are beginning to swing back favourably.

        Face-to-face: Meet the candidate meetings coming

        Face-to-face: Meet the candidate meetings coming

        News What do your council candidates stand for?

        Record-breaking day for student swimmers

        premium_icon Record-breaking day for student swimmers

        News ‘Unstoppable’ house shows potential at Stanthorpe High’s annual swimming...

        Driver injured after car collision

        premium_icon Driver injured after car collision

        Breaking Emergency services respond to crash in Warwick