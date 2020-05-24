RIDE IN PARADISE: Coast dad dies in highway crash

Keegan Jorna with his boys Tyrese and Dominic.

THE motorcycle crash death of popular Coast tradie Keegan Jorna has robbed two young boys of their father and left his family and friends reeling.

Mr Jorna was killed after his motorbike crashed into a light pole in Mango Hill on Saturday morning.

He was only 36.

RIDE IN PARADISE: Mt Creek's Keegan Jorna

Keegan's younger sister, Robin Jorna, said her brother would be remembered as a wild, fun, crazy, surfing, riding, skateboarding, tattooed, artistic, party-loving local.

"He was loved by thousands across the Sunshine Coast and Queensland," she said.

"His smile was infectious as too was his personality and his love for life, family and his many friends.

"There was nothing he would not give or do to help anyone he could."

Keegan with his boys Tyrese and Dominic will be forever missed.

"Keegz" was a loving father to his two boys, Tyrese and Dominic, who Robin said were his world.

One of six children, he moved with his family from Yangan to Peregian Beach in 1998 as a shy teenager.

But even as a shy country kid, he soon became part of the Sunshine Coast.

Keegan was a well-known Coast tradie and owner of Oz Tiling for more than 10 years.

Keegan loved his cars and was a budding artist.

When he was not working to provide for his young family, he loved to draw cars and play mechanics.

"His pride and joy was his HQ Holden, he loved to take on weekend cruises with his family," Robin said.

Keegan has now been reunited with a daughter who was taken from him at birth.

His passing leaves behind a hole in the hearts of many.

He will be forever remembered as a dearly loved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.