Ricky Gervais uploaded a picture of himself getting the COVID vaccine and when the anti-vax crowd piped up, he was more than ready.

He has gone through the hundreds of replies to the post and hit back with some extremely sarcastic answers.

"Is it one of those controversial oxford vaccines which killed a very healthy person last week?" one person asked.

Gervais responded; "No I made it myself out of an old computer and some autism."

"But what if it gives you Autism?!?" one person asked.

Take that, you COVID Cunt! pic.twitter.com/gkxH5bxTwC — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 11, 2021

Gervais responded with a Rain Man reference, saying; "I'll be off to the casino."

"Funny way to react to taking part in an experimental drug trial." one person said.

Gervais responded; "I try to react in a funny way to everything. It pays the bills."

Originally published as Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers