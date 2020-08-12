REVVED UP: 4WD event turns Warwick to tourist drawcard

OFF-ROAD ACTION: The Brisbane Jeep Club will be bringing their cars and adventurous spirit to the Southern Downs this weekend. Picture: Brisbane Jeep Club

AN EXCITING four-wheel-driving event is set to deliver a tourism boost to the Southern Downs this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, the Brisbane Jeep Club is holding a meet at the Spring Parks 4x4 Park in Warwick, which will see more than 20 drivers from across southeast Queensland flock to the area.

Club president Adrian Hughes said members were looking to make the most of Brisbane’s Ekka long weekend.

“We’re a pretty small club, so we just do these kinds of events about twice a month, at various national parks and campgrounds across the state,” Mr Hughes said.

“This one out at The Springs is our regular monthly that we have with our members, and we’re out for the full weekend.”

Janowen Hills Camping and 4WD Park in Goomburra was another of the Jeep Club’s favourite tracks, and Mr Hughes said members were already booking it in for a September camp.

“We go all over southeast Queensland, so we do come out that way quite often to a couple of parks in the area,” he said.

“We’ve got a trip coming up in September, and since it’s an easier track, we get all of our new members out as an experience day, to show them how to use their vehicles and that sort of thing.

“On the way through from Brisbane, people will make their way through Warwick to fill up on fuel, stop at the bakeries and coffee shops, before making their way further south.”

Coffee Club Warwick co-owner Petula Kenny said the Jeep Club’s meets would be a welcome drawcard to the Warwick area, providing a much-needed boost for small businesses.

“You can always tell when there’s something on in the region, because it does bring in that little bit of extra business,” Mrs Kenny said.

“We’re always happy to see events on around us because it brings people into town, and we love just having happy customers in-store.

“(Events) are wonderful and it adds to the community’s economy, which is important for all of us, not just cafes, because it spreads throughout the town.”

