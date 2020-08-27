Revolutionary live music precinct planned for Stanthorpe

ONE STEP CLOSER: Granite Belt Music Council’s Kelvin Johnston is hopeful to get the project up and running sooner rather than later.

ONE STEP CLOSER: Granite Belt Music Council’s Kelvin Johnston is hopeful to get the project up and running sooner rather than later.

THE Granite Belt’s special entertainment precint has made further progress, with the Southern Downs Regional Council set to invest in a community consultation.

The consultation will allow the community to provide feedback on the specialised precinct, designed to boost performance opportunties for artists.

It is expected the precinct will encompass Stanthorpe’s business district, and give artists the chance to perform in areas beyond licensed venues, like pubs.

Granite Belt Music Council founder and advocate for the project Kelvin Johnston said it would bring many benefits to Stanthorpe.

“The Mayor’s position is that he will support it if the broader community wants it,” Mr Johnston said.

“It’s about tourism, it’s about creativity, it’s about vibrancy, it’s about recovery.

“All of these aspects are critical in these times of crisis that we’ve got.”

Mr Johnson hoped a quicker in principal support would be given over a length town planning process.

“I’m trying to work constructively with council and be transparent in the process,” he said.

“My understanding is that council can say we want it here and get the approval to state government.

“Then, we don’t have to go through an exhaustive town planning process.”

Mayor Vic Pennisi said he admired the dedication of the Music Council, however stressed the early phase the project was in.

“In the not too distant future, we will be going through a planning scheme review, and there will be lots of community consultation,” Cr Pennisi said.

“I don’t have the power to put my hand up and say this will happen until it becomes a council decision.”

It could be up to eight years before the project is off the ground, according to Mr Johnston, who was hopeful creatives and the community could work together quickly to get the project up and running.

“The worst thing you can do to creative people is stop them,” he said.

“They should be able to show their talents to the general community and for the community to enjoy it.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

UP IN THE AIR: Uncertainty hits 2021 show season

REVEALED: Theatre plans for exciting facelift

Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

COVID inspires decision to call Granite Belt home