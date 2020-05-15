Review date in sight as police plan for border reopening

A Queensland Transport Inspector signals to a delivery truck approaching the Queensland border at Wallangarra.

THE State Government say they’ll assess their border policies come July but police remain unclear on exactly what the future holds for them.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that Queensland could know more on July 10 when they intend to evaluate their border restrictions.

Residents from NSW remain prohibited from entering Queensland unless they have a special permit to do so.

Wallangarra Police Sergeant Alan Baker said a review was welcome news.

“We’re just waiting to hear. Hoping sooner rather than later but it is what it is.

“Until we get told anything specifically we’re just working roster to roster.

“We’ve had a couple drug seizures but mostly people have all been pretty well behaved and overwhelmingly positive,” Sgt Baker said.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll with Premier Palaszczuk in the background.

Police at the border were treated to a visit from Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll earlier today.

Sgt Baker said her visit to Wallangarra was appreciated by all the troops.

Commissioner Carroll has been kept updated on the restrictions by Premier Palaszczuk, who said the government aim to open the borders as soon as it’s feasible.

“We will be reviewing our borders … we will look at enabling interstate travel,” the Premier said.

“We are absolutely hoping, fingers crossed, if our numbers remain low and everything is going well, we will be able to open up travel for right across Queensland.”

She said tourism and accommodation providers were eager to reopen as soon as possible.

“The work is underway, absolutely underway, and we’ll be speaking with those operators this week as well to look at what are those mechanisms that need to be put in place,” she said.

“But the borders will be a crucial part of reopening the tourism industry.”