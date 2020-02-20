REVEALED: Wedding hot spots on the Southern Downs

Melrose Station in Killarney proved to be a hot spot for weddings in the Southern Downs. Picture: Renee Yosbella

Melrose Station in Killarney proved to be a hot spot for weddings in the Southern Downs. Picture: Renee Yosbella

THE ‘more rustic the better’ is what brides are looking for these days according to Stanthorpe Events and Hire owner Tamara Reedy, who said formal is out and country is in.

The latest Queensland Government statistics have revealed the most popular hotspots around the region to hold your big day.

While Warwick remains the epicentre, the recent wedding season dropped dramatically from 67 registered weddings in 2018 to 47 in 2019.

Stanthorpe has also seen a decline over the past three years, declining from 31 in 2017, 24 in 2018 and again to 22 in 2019.

Mrs Reedy said the trends have changed over recent years, with brides-to-be taking a more casual approach to their wedding.

“Nobody wants to be in the metro areas and spend $30,000 when they can come out here and spend $10,000.

“It’s more cost effective and people like the rustic country style wedding for something a little bit different,” Mrs Reedy said.

It was vineyards that were the top location for the Granite Belt, with the vines appealing to brides all year round according to Heritage Estate Wines Owner Therese Fenwick.

“Having a wedding is like a cycle of life.

“It doesn’t matter which season you choose, a vineyard personifies the cycle of life because it changes over those seasons,” she said.

The underdog area was Killarney, the only town in the region that saw an increase in registered weddings over the last three years.

2019 saw 24 weddings in the area, more than doubling the 11 seen in 2017.

Allora stayed pretty consistent across the board with eight in 2017, 12 in 2018 and six in 2019.

Melrose Station in Killarney proved to be the favourite, with events coordinator Jan Grayson saying the venue gets fully booked from September to November every year.

“We have a different wedding every week.

“It’s that beautiful time of year that attracts the brides. All our roses are out, the garden is green, and everything is in full bloom. It looks fantastic,” Ms Grayson said.

Statistics were retrieved from Queensland Government Marriages by Suburb.