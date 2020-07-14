REVEALED: Top 10 complaints at Stanthorpe Hospital

TOP COMPLAINTS: New data has revealed the top reasons why patients are admitted to Stanthorpe Hospital’s emergency department.

A SURPRISING addition has made its way into Stanthorpe Hospital’s emergency departments most commonly treated cases, new data has revealed.

The information released by Darling Downs Health highlighted the top 10 reasons patients sought medical assistance from professionals in the region.

While blood collection was reported as the most common reason for a trip to the emergency room, instances of sliced fingers and head injuries were also in the region’s top 10.

The data also revealed a drop of more than 150 patients in the same 12-month period.

A Darling Downs Health spokeswoman said it was difficult to pinpoint the reason for the reduced number of patients presenting to the ED.

“While the number of presentations … recorded monthly since February 2020 has been lower … it is difficult to know if the COVID-19 pandemic is the reason why fewer people were presenting,” the spokeswoman said.

The hospital department recorded just 543 patients in April and has slowly seen an increase in the number of patients as coronavirus restrictions and fears ease.

The spokeswoman said the hospital maintained the “highest standard of infection control” and assured patients needing emergency support would be treated.

“COVID-19 testing is conduced either off-site at fever clinics, or in designated isolated areas of our hospitals,” she said.

“Any COVID-19 patients are not treated in general wards.”

According to the new data, the following are most common reasons patients attend Stanthorpe Hospital.

1. Blood collection

2. Administration of medication

3. Surgical dressings and sutures

4. Requesting medical review (with no injury found)

5. Upper respiratory tract infection (viral)

6. Scheduled follow up examination

7. Possible cardiac chest pain

8. Lacerated finger

9. Lumbar sprain/ strain

10. Minor head injury