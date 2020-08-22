REVEALED: Theatre plans for exciting facelift

FACE LIFT: The Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co will undergo a major extension to their front foyer.

FACE LIFT: The Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co will undergo a major extension to their front foyer.

THE highly anticipated extension of Stanthorpe’s Little Theatre Co is expected to get under way after the final green light was given by the council this week.

The expansion to the front foyer will see an additional meeting space created, including a ticket box, commercial grade kitchen, bar and front deck.

Theatre secretary Annie Mitchell said the extensions would be a welcome addition to the building.

“It’ll mean people coming to the theatre can socialise and meet up before, during and after the shows,” Ms Mitchell said.

“It brings up the profile and it’ll be more accessible to more groups.

“And it will mean access for more community groups to have meetings.”

The proposed extensions to the Little Theatre Co, including a new light box and ticket booth.

The volunteer run organisation has been pushing for the upgrades for years, according to Ms Mitchell who said the costs had held them back.

“We don’t have enough money to do it but we’re hoping on a wing and a prayer that we’re going to have enough donations,” she said.

“We’ve got a number of small grants which have started us off but the amount of money to do all of it is almost double.”

The renovations, which are expected to be completed by Christmas, will have little impact on the theatre’s current schedule, according to Ms Mitchell.

Coronavirus social distancing requirements have seen four plays cancelled or postponed at the theatre.

“We host about 35 events, without COVID, a year, so there is something happening here every weekend,” she said.

“Just because we don’t have plays on doesn’t mean we done have the bill, but we rely on our memberships to keep us afloat.

“(The extensions) are going to open up a lot more opportunities to be able to perform.”

