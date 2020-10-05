REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s shocking drug busts

IN COURT: Numerous Granite Belt residents are busted with drug stashes each year. Picture: iStock

GRANITE BELT residents are busted with stashes of drugs each year – from homegrown marijuana to pure methylamphetamine.

Here is a list of drug busts that have happened on the Granite Belt and wound up in court.

LARGE HAUL OF MARIJUANA AND VIAGRA WERE FOR ‘PERSONAL USE’

A Kyoomba man’s decision to grow marijuana rather than buy from local dealers was foiled when a police search uncovered a large amount of the illegal drug and 190 Viagra tablets.

Kenneth Barry Day’s home was searched on January 2, where police found eight marijuana plants between 87cm and 1m in height growing in plastic pots, and six seedlings under 10cm nearby.

A further 31 marijuana seeds and eight lots of marijuana in various amounts weighing 333.5g in total were found, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

The 50-year-old told officers he’d been growing marijuana since November 2018, and had only stopped during winter because of the cooler weather.

Police also found a grinder and scissors that had remnants of marijuana, as well as the 190 Viagra tablets in blister packs imported from India.

Day pleaded guilty to producing and possessing dangerous drugs and related utensils, possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs, possessing explosives (bullets) without authority, and possessing a restricted drug (Viagra).

He was placed on 18 months’ probation and fined $400 for the restricted drug.

No conviction was recorded.

ICE ADDICT JAILED FOR DEALING DRUGS THAT ‘DESTROYS FAMILIES’

Toby Leith Brown was caught with messages on his phone that revealed he’d been supplying ice and marijuana to others while he was on parole.

Warwick District Court heard the then 22-year-old’s Stanthorpe property was searched by police in April 2018, where they uncovered ice, needles and a phone containing messages relating to drug supply.

Brown pleaded guilty to multiple charges including 10 counts of supplying and three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, as well as offences relating to stealing and driving while unlicensed, unregistered and uninsured.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ jail, having served 151 days in custody, and was released on parole on June 24, 2019.

He was disqualified from driving for three years.

DAD ON DRUGS A ‘MENACE TO EVERYONE’

Stanthorpe bricklayer Martin James Kelly was ashamed of his drug-fuelled crimes when he fronted court in 2018.

The then 53-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing ice, or methylamphetamine, and more than a dozen other drug and driving charges.

When police searched Kelly’s home, they uncovered about 10g of ice and tick sheets with 17 names.

Police also uncovered references to “moolah” or money.

He was sentenced to three years in jail and disqualified from driving for two years.

Kelly had already spent 11 months in custody and was eligible for release on parole on December 10, 2018.

POLICE FIND DRUGS HIDDEN IN MAN’S UNDERPANTS

Kristopher Thomas Coulson was caught with more than 5g of pure methylamphetamine when he was pulled over by police in 2015.

While a search of the then 22-year-old’s car failed to uncover any contraband, Coulson was found to have a plastic clip-seal bag with methylamphetamine in his underpants.

The Supreme Court in Toowoomba heard the crystals weight 8.38g of which 5.754g was pure methylamphetamine.

Coulson also had four tables of anxiolytic drug Alprazolam.

When police searched Coulson’s phone, they uncovered four messages linked to the potential supply of drugs, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one each of possessing a dangerous drug.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail but was released on parole on August 3, 2017, after serving five months.

NAMED: DRUG TRAFFICKER OFFERED UNDERAGE GIRLS DRUGS FOR SEX

Josepha Scopelliti-Seaton faced Toowoomba Supreme Court earlier this year, after twice supplying marijuana to an 11-year-old boy.

He had also preyed on underage girls, offering them drugs and money for sex, the Toowoomba Supreme Court was told.

The then 21-year-old had just met with his parole officer when he was stopped by Stanthorpe police who found he had a glasses case in his underpants that contained small amounts of meth, ecstasy and marijuana.

A search through Scopelliti-Seaton’s mobile found text messages that suggested he had been trafficking drugs through the Stanthorpe area for 12 months.

He pleaded guilty to a number of drug trafficking and sexual assault charges.

He was sentenced to eight years’ jail and is eligible for parole from November 1.