REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s most popular dogs

MAN’S BEST FRIEND: New data has revealed the Southern Downs’ most popular dog breeds.

IT’S no secret Southern Downs residents love their pets, but the region’s most popular dog breed might surprise you.

Fresh statistics from the Southern Downs Regional Council have revealed an overwhelming majority of residents own one breed – Border Collies.

About 222 border collies are registered in the council electorate, some 74 more than the next closest dog.

TOP 10 MOST POPULAR DOG BREEDS:

1. Border Collie – 222 registered

2. Cattle dog – 148 registered

3. Kelpie – 147 registered

4. Labrador – 147 registered

5. Kelpie cross – 120 registered

6. Staffordshire Bull Terrier – 104 registered

7. Border Collie Cross – 95 registered

8. German Shepherd – 94 registered

9. Jack Russell – 94 registered

10. Bull Arab Cross – 73 registered

It comes as one Stanthorpe vet has urged residents to make sure their pets are microchipped for registration and their safety.

Southern Downs Veterinary Services vet Roslyn Fitzgerald said microchipping was easiest way to ensure a pets’ safety if they go missing.

“It means the pet is yours. If the pet is not chipped and someone presents a dog or a cat without one, they can ask for a microchip to be put in and it’s theirs,” Dr Fitzgerald said.

“It’s the only permanent form of identification because once a chip is in a pet, it isn’t taken out for anyone.”

