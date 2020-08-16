REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s crime hot spots

NEW INSIGHT: Fresh reports shed new light on Stanthorpe’s illegal activity. Picture: contributed

FROM theft to drug offences, dozens of crimes have occurred in Stanthorpe within the past month.

New data from the Queensland Police Service Online Crime Map dated 16 July 2020 – 15 August 2020 has revealed the hot spots for illegal activity, with 35 crimes taking place.

For Stanthorpe, the most common offences were drug-related and traffic violations, with 11 of each committed within the past month.

Fraud, theft, and “good order” breaches for disorderly behaviour were also popular among Stanthorpe criminals.

TOP 5 MOST COMMON STANTHORPE CRIMES

Drug-related offences: 11 offences

Traffic offences: 11 offences

Fraud: 2 offences

Theft (excluding unlawful entry): 2 offences

Good order offences: 2 offences

The Stanthorpe CBD was the most common location for criminal activity, with 22 of the total 35 offences occurring within the town centre.

High St was the most popular site with seven crimes, followed by Anzac St, Sheahan St, and Amosfield Rd with two each.

Weekends remained the prime time for Stanthorpe offending, with 17 crimes taking place from Friday night through to Monday morning.

However, criminals were most likely to strike on Wednesday afternoons and evenings, with five offences occurring between 2pm and 10pm.

CRIME’S PRIME TIME

Wednesday 2pm – 10pm: 5 offences

Friday 6am – 2pm: 4 offences

Thursday 6am – 2pm: 4 offences

Friday 2pm – 10pm: 3 offences

Friday 10pm – 6pm: 3 offences

Wednesday 6am – 2pm: 3 offences