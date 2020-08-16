REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s crime hot spots
FROM theft to drug offences, dozens of crimes have occurred in Stanthorpe within the past month.
New data from the Queensland Police Service Online Crime Map dated 16 July 2020 – 15 August 2020 has revealed the hot spots for illegal activity, with 35 crimes taking place.
For Stanthorpe, the most common offences were drug-related and traffic violations, with 11 of each committed within the past month.
Fraud, theft, and “good order” breaches for disorderly behaviour were also popular among Stanthorpe criminals.
TOP 5 MOST COMMON STANTHORPE CRIMES
Drug-related offences: 11 offences
Traffic offences: 11 offences
Fraud: 2 offences
Theft (excluding unlawful entry): 2 offences
Good order offences: 2 offences
The Stanthorpe CBD was the most common location for criminal activity, with 22 of the total 35 offences occurring within the town centre.
High St was the most popular site with seven crimes, followed by Anzac St, Sheahan St, and Amosfield Rd with two each.
Weekends remained the prime time for Stanthorpe offending, with 17 crimes taking place from Friday night through to Monday morning.
However, criminals were most likely to strike on Wednesday afternoons and evenings, with five offences occurring between 2pm and 10pm.
CRIME’S PRIME TIME
Wednesday 2pm – 10pm: 5 offences
Friday 6am – 2pm: 4 offences
Thursday 6am – 2pm: 4 offences
Friday 2pm – 10pm: 3 offences
Friday 10pm – 6pm: 3 offences
Wednesday 6am – 2pm: 3 offences