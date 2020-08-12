REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

REVEALED: The votes are in and the region’s best restaurant has been awarded.

HEALTHY competition is what keeps Stanthorpe’s best restaurant striving to stay ahead of the game.

The Blue Topaz diner opened just 12 months ago and has fast earned a reputation for creating some of the region’s quirkiest and most mouth-watering burgers.

Co-owner Shonel Roberts said keeping customers on their toes was key to the diner’s increasing popularity.

“I think our Big Topaz is our standout and most popular (meal) but we tend to mix it up a bit to keep it interesting,” Mrs Roberts said.

“Brendan (Roberts) is always in the kitchen tinkering around.

“If you keep (the menu) the same, it gets a bit stagnant and people get bored but at the same time consistency is key.”

Brendan and Shonel Roberts at their '50s retro diner at the Blue Topaz.

A poll by the Border Post revealed Blue Topaz took out a whopping 50 per cent of votes in the hunt to find the region’s best restaurant.

Mrs Roberts was shocked to hear the news the Severnlea diner had claimed the gong.

“I noticed the others who were in the category, they were pretty top-notch restaurants,” she said.

“To find out we’ve won, is very humbling and we’re very appreciative to get the votes.”

While it’s been a difficult year for the diner, Mrs Roberts said business had picked up with increased interest from car clubs looking for a novelty dining experience.

“We’ve got a great product for them and it’s quite attractive,” she said.

“We always have a bit of town envy, but it is what it is and it’s why the concept (of a diner) came about, and it’s sort of working.

“It’s sort of a novelty and it’s got a bit of a drawing card for families too.”