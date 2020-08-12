Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REVEALED: The votes are in and the region’s best restaurant has been awarded.
REVEALED: The votes are in and the region’s best restaurant has been awarded.
Food & Entertainment

REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

Emily Clooney
12th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HEALTHY competition is what keeps Stanthorpe’s best restaurant striving to stay ahead of the game.

The Blue Topaz diner opened just 12 months ago and has fast earned a reputation for creating some of the region’s quirkiest and most mouth-watering burgers.

Co-owner Shonel Roberts said keeping customers on their toes was key to the diner’s increasing popularity.

“I think our Big Topaz is our standout and most popular (meal) but we tend to mix it up a bit to keep it interesting,” Mrs Roberts said.

“Brendan (Roberts) is always in the kitchen tinkering around.

“If you keep (the menu) the same, it gets a bit stagnant and people get bored but at the same time consistency is key.”

Brendan and Shonel Roberts at their '50s retro diner at the Blue Topaz.
Brendan and Shonel Roberts at their '50s retro diner at the Blue Topaz.

A poll by the Border Post revealed Blue Topaz took out a whopping 50 per cent of votes in the hunt to find the region’s best restaurant.

Mrs Roberts was shocked to hear the news the Severnlea diner had claimed the gong.

“I noticed the others who were in the category, they were pretty top-notch restaurants,” she said.

“To find out we’ve won, is very humbling and we’re very appreciative to get the votes.”

While it’s been a difficult year for the diner, Mrs Roberts said business had picked up with increased interest from car clubs looking for a novelty dining experience.

“We’ve got a great product for them and it’s quite attractive,” she said.

“We always have a bit of town envy, but it is what it is and it’s why the concept (of a diner) came about, and it’s sort of working.

“It’s sort of a novelty and it’s got a bit of a drawing card for families too.”

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has used the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in New Zealand to remind Queenslanders that the battle against the pandemic was far from over.

        • 12th Aug 2020 10:19 AM
        Fresh changes to rates amid pandemic, fire recovery

        Premium Content Fresh changes to rates amid pandemic, fire recovery

        Council News The new, bite-sized payment method is set to make life easier on the Southern...

        Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        Premium Content Visitors eye region for Ekka weekend bringing in millions

        News 'There is no question this weekend is going to be a bumper one'

        Abattoir faces devastating loss of staff in border chaos

        Premium Content Abattoir faces devastating loss of staff in border chaos

        News ‘Bubble bias’ sees MP inundated with complaints and prominent Yangan business...