REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent crowned

WINNER REVEALED: Find out who has been voted in as Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent! Photo: file

MORE than three decades’ industry experience proved the winning ticket for David Schnitzerling, who has taken out the title of Stanthorpe’s best real estate agent.

The competition went down to the wire after he and Bruce Green of Cold Country Real Estate finished in equal first place in the original poll.

After another round of community votes, it was Mr Schnitzerling of David Schnitzerling and Co Real Estate who emerged victorious with 63 per cent of the final reader votes.

He credited the win to his passion for the industry and the Stanthorpe community.

“Real estate is all I’ve ever done, I started when I was 15, and I like selling and dealing with people, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“When I say selling, it’s a combination of finding the right property for the right people and putting it together. I’ll source the property for the client and try to match the two together.”

“I’m really shocked and grateful to have won, because I usually keep a pretty quiet profile and just keep working.”

David Schnitzerling of David Schnitzerling and Co Real Estate.

One of the Granite Belt’s longest standing industry experts, Mr Schnitzerling said the switch to working remotely and focusing on rural property has transformed his business.

“After 32 years in the main street it takes a little bit of divorcing yourself of it, but honestly I’m as busy as I’ve ever been,” he said.

“It’s a lot like farming – it’s not always roses, but you just need to keep doing it.

“I like to just get on with the job and try to make people happy – it doesn’t always work, but all you can do is try.”

