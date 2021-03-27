REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best brunch winner

Only months after relocating from their premises of 12 years and shaking up their business, Slaps Coffee House Cafe has been voted as the Stanthorpe community’s favourite brunch.

After spending more than a decade in their spot at the Stanthorpe Plaza, manager Lyn Politch and the Slaps team moved down to their new spot on Maryland St in January.

When asked what she thought set her cafe apart from the rest, Mrs Politch said it all came down to her team’s excellent and friendly service.

“We try to have good customer service, try to keep our prices reasonable with great coffee and great food,” Mrs Politch.

“We just try to help the customers as much as we can, and I’ve got a great team behind me.

“(The move) has been really good. All our regular customers have followed us down and we’ve picked up some new ones and others passing through the town.”

Mrs Politch said she and her team struggled to pick a singular brunch favourite, with a huge range of dishes popular with regular and new clients alike.

“Our main popular breakfast is our ‘Slap Me’ breakfast - it’s got bacon and eggs how you want them, toast, grilled tomatoes, and hashbrowns,” she said.

“Our burgers and wraps, toasted sandwiches, and salads are great too. Everyone’s so different and everyone likes something different.

“It’s been a lot of hard work in building that clpientele. We like to keep things interesting and exciting, so we’ll probably have something new coming up soon.”

