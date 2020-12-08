REVEALED: Stanthorpe schools suspend 100+ students yearly

SUSPENSION RATES: These are the number of students suspended from Stanthorpe state schools over the last five years. Picture: file

SUSPENSION RATES: These are the number of students suspended from Stanthorpe state schools over the last five years. Picture: file

A COMPREHENSIVE analysis of Queensland state schools has put Stanthorpe’s own under the microscope, revealing how many suspensions each dished out and how severe they may have been.

The study revealed Queensland handed out a massive 374,605 suspensions between 2015 and 2019, almost three times more than the ACT and nearly twice as many as NSW.

Dozens of schools across the Stanthorpe area were included in the survey, with many recording totals well into the hundreds across the five-year period.

Short suspensions range from one to 10 days and a long suspension from 11 to 20, while an exclusion prohibits a student from attending school for up to 12 months, and a principal can then cancel a student’s enrolment if they are older than 16.

Stanthorpe State High School was well ahead of any other school on the Granite Belt with 755 suspensions, though was well and truly outdone by Warwick State High School at 1868.

Most primary schools across the Stanthorpe region recorded a comparatively small number of suspensions, with the highest being Glen Aplin at 23.

Only Stanthorpe High and Warwick High recorded enrolment cancellations due to the age cut-off, though several other schools enforced exclusions across all grades.

Find out more below how each school in Stanthorpe and across the region fared:

STANTHORPE AND GRANITE BELT

Stanthorpe High – 755 (697 short, 35 long, 12 exclusions, 11 cancellations)

Glen Aplin State School – 23 (23 short)

Severnlea State School – 20 (20 short)

Wheatvale State School – 20 (19 short, 1 long)

Broadwater State School – 14 (14 short)

Amiens State School – 4 (did not specify)

Dalveen – 4 (did not specify)

Thulimbah – 4 (did not specify)

Ballandean – 3 (did not specify)

The Summit – 3 (did not specify)

Greenlands – 1 (did not specify)

Wallangarra – 1 (did not specify)

WARWICK

Warwick High – 1868 (1758 short suspensions, 63 long, 31 exclusions, 16 cancellations)

Warwick East – 131 (128 short, 2 long, 1 exclusion)

Warwick West – 118 (116 short, 2 long)

Warwick Central – 60 (53 short, 7 long)

Glennie Heights – 32 (29 short, 3 long)

Leyburn State – 22 (22 short)

Wheatvale – 20 (19 short, 1 long)

Maryvale – 9 (9 short)

Yangan – 9 (9 short)

Karara – 3 (did not specify)

ALLORA

Allora P-10 State – 86 (76 short, 1 long, 9 exclusions)

KILLARNEY

Killarney P-10 – 55 (52 short, 3 long)

