REVEALED: shocking number of Southern Downs dog ‘attacks’

HUNDREDS of dogs around the Southern Downs have been declared dangerous as new data reveals the hot spots for animal attacks.

From July 2019 to July 2020, Southern Downs Regional Council saw 125 complaints categorised as “dog attack or menacing dog(s)”.

According to a council spokeswoman, this could include:

Dogs in fenced yards rushing at a passing pedestrian or cyclist and causing alarm

Unsecured dogs rushing at pedestrians or cyclists and causing alarm

Dogs rushing dogs or other domestic animals causing alarm

Dogs attacking dogs or other domestic animals causing harm

Dogs attacking people causing harm

While unable to break down by town or suburb, out of the 125 investigations, 96 were reported in the northern end (the council area above Dalveen) of the region, while 29 were reported in the southern end (the councl area including and below Dalveen).

The council urges dog owners to keep their animals secure.

The council spokeswoman said it was vital residents felt safe within their own home and neighbourhood.

“Should any dog in the area present a threat or cause fear or harm, residents should notify council immediately,” she said.

“Council understands what a huge part our furry companions play in our day-to-day lives which is why officers will work with the owners of the dog(s) to ensure that both animals and people are appropriately protected.”

The spokeswoman also urged residents to remember to keep dogs on leads, in a secure yard, and to be mindful of barking and registration.

Residents that have experienced threat or harm from a dog, should contact council immediately by calling 1300 MY SDRC.

In December, two-year-old Warwick girl Ella Fowler suffered serious facial injuries when a friend’s dog attacked her.