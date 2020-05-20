Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There are fears this high crime region will lose its police helicopter after claims a secret report has recommended it be moved to Brisbane.
There are fears this high crime region will lose its police helicopter after claims a secret report has recommended it be moved to Brisbane.
Crime

REVEALED: Secret plan to move POLAIR to a new base

by Rosemary Ball
20th May 2020 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN MP has demanded that the police POLAIR helicopter be kept on the Gold Coast after being told a secret report has recommended it be moved to Archerfield in Brisbane.

Bonney MP Sam O'Connor, who will table a question on the issue in parliament later today, said the existence of the report had been confirmed to him after he lodged a Freedom of Information request.

Mr O'Connor told the Bulletin he was concerned about recommendations in the report, which is not being made available to the public.

POLAIR One has been based in Carrara since 2011. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
POLAIR One has been based in Carrara since 2011. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

"It is all a bit of a secret at the moment, he said.

"If plans go ahead to relocate POLAIR One it would have significant consequences for the Gold Coast. 

"It needs to stay on the Gold Coast, it cannot be relocated to other places like Archerfield. It is an essential service for the safety of our community."

The report, titled 'Strategic Review of Queensland Police Service POLAIR', was prepared by aviation consultant Tyron de Boer and is before the Cabinet Budget Review Committee.

Police Minister Mark Ryan declined to answer questions from the Bulletin about the contents of the report.

"POLAIR is a great resource for promoting community safety on the Gold Coast," Mr Ryan said.

"The Queensland Police Service advises POLAIR will remain on the Gold Coast."

POLAIR One, based in Carrara, was launched on the Gold Coast in 2011 after former Mayor Ron Clarke lobbied for a police helicopter.

The Queensland Police Service will continue to fight crime from the sky for until at least July 2022, following a $29.9 million funding commitment from the State Government in 2016.

Originally published as REVEALED: Secret plan to move POLAIR from Gold Coast

crime polair police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Football club shares more than $15,000 in volunteer funding

        premium_icon Football club shares more than $15,000 in volunteer funding

        News With this week marking the National Volunteer Week, four clubs across the Southern Downs are set to benefit.

        Mother of three, farmer gets the nod from Pauline Hanson

        premium_icon Mother of three, farmer gets the nod from Pauline Hanson

        News Pauline Hanson has endorsed her Southern Downs candidate to take on James Lister at...

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        Runners stepping into pentathrun’s virtual approach

        premium_icon Runners stepping into pentathrun’s virtual approach

        News The Stanthorpe surrounds are expected to be full of eager competitors in the coming...