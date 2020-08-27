Check out our sexiest real estate agents

The real estate market in Queensland is hot!

No, not because of the prices of properties, or the luxurious waterfront houses available around the state but because of the people selling them.

And we have everything from former reality television contestants, a former NFL player, a couple from Central Queensland, glamours from the Gold Coast and rising stars of the industry.

As part of competitions featured on the Instagram page, Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agents (@australias_sexiest_agents), we have pulled together the Queensland agents who have recently been nominated for awards.

QUEENSLAND'S SEXIEST REAL ESTATE AGENTS

Michael Turnbull - Lowest Commission Real Estate

Definitely the most high profile name on this list, you will probably know Michael Turnbull from being a contestant on Sam Frost's The Bachelorette series in 2015. Following on from that, Mr Turnbull was also on the 2018 spin-off Bachelor in Paradise. And if you don't know him from those shows, you may know him from being a professional soccer player, even being a member of the Socceroos squad at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. But aside from that, the 37-year-old is also a top real estate agent as the principal owner and founder of Brisbane's Lowest Commission Real Estate in Brisbane.

Alexandra Gonsalves - Coronis Real Estate Stafford

A business development manager at Coronis with more five years experience in the area, Alexandra Gonsalves has successfully helped more than 500 clients during her career, according to her Coronis profile. She won Coronis Business Development Manager of The Year in 2019 and 2020, she was also nominated in the 2020 Real Estate Business Awards for Top 10 Business Development Managers of the Year and by the looks of it has made one hell of an impression on her customers.

Joseph Lordi - McGrath Real Estate Manly and Cleveland

He most recently sold a house for more than $8 million, specialises in luxury bayside homes and has already won numerous awards in his young real estate career. Is this the one for you ladies? Known for his negotiation skills, paired with a business-savvy mindset and marketing strategies, Joseph is an up and coming agent in Brisbane and this nomination can't hurt his rise up the ranks.

Lydia Robins - Ray White Deception Bay

A passionate Deception Bay resident for almost 30 years, Lydia Robins is the only agent from her area featured on this list. Having been a real estate agent since 2006, following in the footsteps of her parents, Ms Robins is making a name for herself, recently being awarded seventh spot for total number of sales in the Queensland Zone Awards. Along with her many other awards, Ms Robins now has an Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agent nomination to add to her accolades.

Lee Berry - Tactic Property, Brisbane

A partner at Tactic Property in Brisbane, Lee Berry is a QUT graduate who has experience working in one of the most expensive and competitive markets in the world in London. Now settled back in his hometown, Mr Berry's business works with tenants and landlords to find creative, custom solutions to your office leasing needs.

Rebecca Russell - Place Real Estate Agents Kangaroo Point

Born and raised in Brisbane, Rebecca Russell is now showcasing her talents as a real estate agent in the always growing suburb of Kangaroo Point. Named Leasing Consultant of the Year in 2017, Ms Russell is known for being a motivated and professional agent and she seems to have made quite an impression after being nominated for Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agent.

Mitchell Wynne - LJ Hooker Coolangatta, Tweed, Palm Beach

Sorry ladies, this one is taken. If you're looking to buy or sell on the Gold Coast, Mitchell Wynne at the award-winning team at LJ Hooker Palm Beach team is definitely an option. If Mitchell isn't working for his clients, he enjoys keeping fit and active, spending time on the beach with his wife or exploring the very best this remarkable region has to offer. Has been dubbed a "rising star" in the southern Gold Coast property market.

Tamara Hall - Remax Advantage Brisbane's Bayside

Fits in with the glamour of the rising bayside of Brisbane. Tamara Hall has burst onto the real estate scene in the past year, diving head first into the Wynnum and Manly community, which has helped her rise to become the No. 3 ranked agent in Australia. Even during the tough times of COVID-19, Ms Hall was shining like a star and her nomination for Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agent will continue her recent hot trend up the industry.

David Lonie - LJ Hooker Palm Beach

If you love an athlete, who doesn't mind showing off, David Lonie could be your man. Mr Lonie has reached the bright lights of playing in the NFL with the Greenbay Packers after a college career at the University of California Berkeley but now he is back on the Gold Coast. A former Palm Beach Currumbin High School student, Mr Lonie has a passion for the area, has more than 12 years experience and has a motto "hard work = results".

Drue Burbery - AUMR Property Management, Lutwyche

An unapologetic agent, who loves the Brisbane lifestyle and has a wicked sense of humour! This one sounds very interesting. Drue Burbery has been in the real estate industry since 2014 and believes her core strength is her problem solving and ability to keep the peace. Not only that but Ms Burbery says she has a headstrong personality as well as passion and communication tendencies.

Jordan Williams - JW Prestige Agents, Broadbeach

He has more than 14 years experience in the real estate industry, negotiating transactions in excess of $400 million - if you're into prestigious coast properties, Jordan Williams is one of the biggest names there is. He runs his own business in JW Prestige Agents, was born and raised on the coast and loves his community so much he gives back, sponsoring grassroots Aussie rules football teams.

Ryan and Tegan Weekes - Weekes Property Co, Bundaberg

"We Negotiate. We Facilitate. We Know Real Estate." What a motto from this Bundaberg couple, who have been nominated for Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agents. Having worked in the industry since 2006, Ryan and Tegan Weekes, the directors of Weekes Property Co have been building the profile of the Central Queensland town. They are the only couple featured in the nominations.

Kimberly Jones - Ray White, Surfers Paradise

This glamour from the Gold Coast made the switch to real estate after nine years in finance and insurance. Passionate about the industry, Ms Jones is now selling some jaw-dropping homes on the coast and has been described as an "energetic and enthusiastic" person. A member of Ray White, Ms Jones is another up and comer in real estate in southeast Queensland and would be one of the favourites to take out the Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agent under-35 to be announced this Sunday.

Guy Powell - Harcourts Coastal (Broadbeach)

A keen surfer and swimmer, Guy Powell loves what the Gold Coast has to offer, so much so that he joined a profession to buy and sell in the area. Mr Powell loves the heavily sought-after laid-back, beach lifestyle he himself enjoys and his clients desire, is a result of him being a third generation Gold Coast local. He has been describes as being "all about people" with a pleasant, approachable and trusting nature.

