REVEALED: Plumbing showroom’s new milestone

NEW LOOK: MWF Plumbing have taken a modern approach for their showroom, hoping to appeal to a new market.

THE date has been set for MWF Plumbing to open the doors to their showroom after undergoing major renovations to its Maryland St store.

The two-year project is expected to be complete next month, with the showroom’s grand opening on October 10.

An MWF Plumbing spokesman told the Border Post the upgrades to the showroom would see them compete with showrooms in metropolitan towns.

“We’ve always had a decent-sized showroom but this time, we wanted to be up there with the cities,” he said.

“We’ve expanded more into barbecues because we have more room to display them and obviously it’s a good spot for the wood heaters, which are huge in winter.

“And our tapwear range has a lot more options now.”

The new plumbing showroom on Maryland St.

Changes to the Maryland St showroom’s facade is one the company hopes will be a hit with shoppers.

“We sort of went really modern; it’s something different, that’s the way we wanted to do it to attract people and new customers,” he said.

“The shop is set up for us and for us to trade efficiently.”

