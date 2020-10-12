REVEALED: Plaza upgrades take next step

NEW LOOK: Stanthorpe Plaza upgrades are expected to begin this year to Woolworths and the carpark.

MUCH-NEEDED upgrades at Stanthorpe Plaza are about to commence with an agreement reached between Woolworths and the property owner.

Renovations to the High St shopping centre are expected to include increased floor space of Woolworths’s store, a new driveway, carpark and general facelift improvements.

Property manager Logan Steele said work would start “sooner rather than later”.

“We’re aware the place is tired but it’s not a straightforward matter, there’s a fair bit involved legally,” Mr Steele said.

“(Woolworths) have done a lot with engineering ready for the upgrades.

“It’ll be great to see the old girl get a new face.”

The upgrades to the shopping centre come more than 12 months after 510 Granite Belt residents petitioned for upgrades at the Plaza.

Stanthorpe Plaza will see upgrades to Woolworths building, carpark, driveway and general facelift improvements.

A Woolworths spokeswoman confirmed the final stage of discussions were starting.

“At Woolworths we’re constantly reviewing our supermarket network to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our customers,” she said.

“We look forward to delivering local residents a vibrant and convenient shopping experience and will update the community of our timeline in coming months.”

