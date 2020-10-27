REVEALED: Plans for Southern Downs newest brewery

CHEERS: Pizza and beer are set to be on the menu of this proposed Stanthorpe microbrewery.

NEW plans for a microbrewery, beer garden and restaurant in the heart of Stanthorpe have been unveiled.

The application was lodged with Southern Downs Regional Council last week which proposes a 450m2 Maryland St site that would produce up to 1000L of beer each week alongside its restaurant bar.

The development is described as “small in scale” serving “quality craft beers” to both locals and visitors.

Current plans also include a beer garden and small tasting area with room for later expansion into spirits and wine.

A suggested menu would “provide a range of meals such as burgers, pizzas and salads”.

“It is considered that the proposed development will be an exciting new addition to the growing food and drink industry within Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt area and will add to the variety of venues available within the local area,” the Development Assessment Report read.

The development application revealed the rehabilitation clinic would be turned into a microbrewery and restaurant.

According to the application, the transformation could also be a boom for local employment with up to five new hospitality jobs to be created within the first year of trading.

The spot is currently home to rehabilitation clinic Poetry in Motion Health and the proposal was submitted by its owners Kim and Paul Gaffney.

If opened, trading hours would be 3pm – 9pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm – 11pm Friday and Saturday and 12pm – 7pm on Sunday.

Currently, Stanthorpe’s two other breweries — Granite Belt Brewery and Brass Monkey Brew House — lay on the outskirts of the city centre.