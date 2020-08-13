Revealed: New Chief Judge of the Queensland District Court

A new Chief Judge of the Queensland District Court has been appointed following today’s retirement of Chief Judge Kerry O’Brien.

Judge Brian Devereaux SC has been appointed as the Chief Judge of the Queensland District Court following today's retirement of Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien.

"Brian Devereaux is a highly experienced lawyer and judge who is eminently qualified for this role," Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said.

"He has served for more than 12 years as a Judge of the District Court and is well-respected by his judicial colleagues and the legal profession.

"This appointment marks the next stage in His Honour's long record of serving the people of Queensland."

Judge Devereaux, who will begin as Chief Judge on August 17, was called to the bar in 1988 and took silk in 2005.

He has worked for the Queensland Public Defender's Office and has acted as counsel for Legal Aid Queensland, including a stint as the organisation's Public Defender.

Judge Devereaux served as an acting judge of the District Court of Queensland in 2008, and later was appointed a permanent judge of the District Court of Queensland in 2009.

The Attorney-General also thanked retiring Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien for his dedication to the Queensland justice system.

"On behalf of Queenslanders, I thank Judge O'Brien for his 31 years of service on the bench and wish him and his family all the very best in his retirement," she said.

Judge O'Brien was appointed to the judiciary in 1989 and is reportedly the longest serving sitting judge in Australia - not only the Sunshine State.

Prior to his appointment, Judge O'Brien worked as a crown prosecutor in North Queensland and became the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in 1988.

He was the president of the Childrens Court of Queensland and was appointed Chief Judge of the District Court in 2014.

Mr O'Brien has presided over some of the Queensland's most high profile cases including the trial of former State government minster Gordon Nuttall, who was jailed for corruption and perjury and the man dubbed the fake Tahitian prince - Joel Morehu-Barlow - who swindled millions from Queensland Health.

