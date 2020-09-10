REVEALED: New barber’s opens up shop in Stanthorpe

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Luka-Jane Taylor opened High Street Barber last week and has been busy since.

UNCERTAINTY about the viability of business wasn’t enough to deter one Stanthorpe barber from opening her own salon.

High Street Barber, located at 73 High St, is just the second dedicated barber shop to open in the region.

Owner Luka-Jane Taylor said support from the community had been overwhelming in the first week.

“I’ve wanted to have my own shop for years, and I finally thought I’ll bite the bullet and do it this year,” Miss Taylor said.

“It’s been in the works for about three months, fixing up the salon.

“It’s been fantastic. It’s been nice and busy so I can’t complain about that.”

With 10 years’ experience behind her, Miss Taylor said her passion in the industry had gravitated towards men’s cuts.

Miss Taylor offers clients a traditional barber service, including a cutthroat shave and hot towel.

She said clients would be treated to traditional services, with cutthroat shaves and a hot towel after every cut.

“I like how quick it is (cutting men’s hair); they like to get in and out,” she said.

“The transformation is just amazing; they come up brand new sometimes.”

Determined not to be derailed by strict COVID-19 regulations, Miss Taylor said she faced early fears about the business’ success.

“It did worry me but with COVID, no salons were closed. It was just making sure you’re up with the cleaning standards,” she said.

“Everyone needs a haircut, it’s one of those things you need to do.

“I hope to stay here, hopefully for the next 50 years.”

High Street Barber is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 8am to 5pm.

No bookings are required.

