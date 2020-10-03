REVEALED: New backpacker hostel for Stanthorpe

NEW LOOK: The site of the old Stanthopre Nursing Home is set to be turned into a backpackers hostel.

NEW LOOK: The site of the old Stanthopre Nursing Home is set to be turned into a backpackers hostel.

A NEW backpackers’ accommodation is set to be developed on the Granite Belt, with plans for the proposed 125-bed hostel reaching a new milestone.

An application for the development at 14 Wallangarra St was submitted to the Southern Downs Regional Council this week, requesting a two-year extension on the project.

The new hostel will be the third backpacker-targeted accommodation provider in the Granite Belt.

Blue Topaz Caravan Park owner Brendan Roberts was surprised to learn plans for the hostel were moving forward, after the development was initially approved in 2016.

Mr Roberts said this season’s lack of workers made it difficult to see the need for a new hostel.

“Good luck to them – there’s no backpackers here,” Mr Roberts said.

“When it’s busy, there’s always a need for more accommodation; three seasons ago there was no room for anyone.

“When the demand is there, we need the supply of hostels.”

A 125-bed hostel will be developed at Wallangarra St at the site of the Stanthorpe nursing home.

The hostel, which was previously Stanthorpe Nursing Home, is expected to be completed within two years.

For Summit Backpackers Hostel owner Penny Potter, the development of another backpackers’ was of little concern.

“Despite being in competition, everyone gets along and we’re all just meeting the budget accommodation needs in Stanthorpe,” Mrs Potter said.

“We just focus on doing the best we can and offering a great experience.”

The Border Post reached out to the hostel’s new owner, however they declined to comment on the development.

