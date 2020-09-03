REVEALED: Nature retreat set to launch in Glen Aplin

AT HOME: Nature loving couple Sheila and Patrick O'Boyle are eager to launch their niche accommodation business in Glen Aplin.

AT HOME: Nature loving couple Sheila and Patrick O'Boyle are eager to launch their niche accommodation business in Glen Aplin.

A PASSION for bushwalking and love for the Granite Belt has inspired one Brisbane couple to venture into a new market and launch an accommodation business.

The four cabins will be built at the couple’s Glen Aplin property and are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Co-owner Sheila O’Boyle said the decision to launch the business is one she and husband Patrick had wanted to do since moving to the region less than 12 months ago.

“We wanted to get out of the city life, but we also wanted to do something to be more sustainable, so that’s why we decided to buy the property,” Mrs O’Boyle said.

“The property we’ve bought will be ideal for birdwatching and that’s why we thought it would be attractive to birdwatchers.

“For people in the city, a lot of them won’t have seen the (wildlife) so it would be for people who want to come out and bushwalk.

The property, off Townsend Rd, is ideal for bird lovers, with more than 80 species of birds calling the property home.

The proposed layout of the new cabins at Patrick and Shelia O'Boyle's Glen Aplin property.

Mrs O’Boyle hoped the diverse ecosystem and wildlife at the site will attract more people looking to explore the region’s national parks.

“What we are doing is targeting a different market than what the local accommodation does here,” she said.

“We don’t want to be in direct competition with some of the lovely cabins that are around.

“We want to attract a niche market of customers, and target bird and wildlife lovers.”

While the development of the cabins is yet to start, Mrs O’Boyle said there hadn’t been too much consideration to expanding beyond the four one-bedroom cabins.

“I think if we put more in, it would ruin what we are offering,” she said.

“We have to keep it small so there aren’t too many people on the property at any one time.”

Plans for the one-bedroom cabins set to be built at the Townsend Rd property.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Major backpackers’ renovations in rebranding move

Fresh face enlisted to help boost wine tourism

Revolutionary live music precinct planned for Stanthorpe

Johnathan Thurston set to touch down on Granite Belt

REVEALED: Theatre plans for exciting facelift