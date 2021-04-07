REVEALED: Leaders heading up Stanthorpe 150th celebrations

Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery director Mary Findlay shows off the new mural in Weeroona Park that was completed by artists Drapl and Zookeeper.

Plans for Stanthorpe’s 150th anniversary commemoration are barrelling ahead, with a suite of community leaders elected to plan the celebrations.

The advisory committee was finalised by Southern Downs Regional Council at Wednesday morning’s special meeting, with the purpose of creating a community-driven milestone event in 2022.

The community members and organisations appointed are as follows:

Deb Wheeler – Amiens History Association

Jim Barnes – Stanthorpe community member with a “local history interest”

Teena Wilcocks – Stanthorpe Agricultural Society

Peter Watters – Stanthorpe community member with an “agricultural interest”

Mary Findlay – Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery director

Danielle Hannigan – Stanthorpe State Primary School business manager

Amanda Harrold – Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce secretary

Russell Wantling – Apple and Grape Committee president, Stanthorpe Festival Association

Samantha Wantling – Southern Free Times advertising account executive and Granite Belt representative

Councillors Cameron Gow and Stephen Tancred were appointed as the committee’s SDRC representatives in December last year, with Mayor Vic Pennisi to also sit in as an ex-officio member.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce's Amanda Harrold and Member for Southern Downs James Lister.

Other Southern Downs councillors wholeheartedly endorsed the final committee, with councillors Sheryl Windle and Cynthia McDonald offering their congratulations to the volunteers.

“It’s great to see such a cross-section of people come forward to take on this role,” Cr Windle said.

“I think there’s a wealth of experience and knowledge combined … and I’m sure they’ll put 150 per cent into this event.”

Planning of Stanthorpe’s 150th anniversary events remains in the early stages, but previous council discussions have indicated it could be closely modelled on Warwick’s same milestone in 2011.

Sponsorships from Stanthorpe and Granite Belt businesses, charity dinners and auctions, and collaborating with school on ‘Heritage Day’ events have all been flagged as possible inclusions.

No budget implications have been finalised at this stage.

