REVEALED: Huge number of food and hotel jobs lost
ALMOST one-in-three jobs in Queensland's accommodation and food industry has been lost since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large swathes of the sector in mid-March, new data reveals.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show the number of employee jobs in the industry has fallen by 33.4 per cent nationally.
In Queensland, where many businesses remain open for takeaway, total food and accommodation jobs fell 30.1 per cent.
At 29.2 per cent, only the Northern Territory recorded a lower fall.
Job losses in accommodation and food services were greatest in South Australia, -39.7 per cent and Victoria, -35.6 per cent.
Between March 14 and April 18 total employee jobs decreased by 7.5 per cent, while total wages paid by employers decreased by 8.2 per cent.
"The industries which lost the most jobs continued to be accommodation and food services (-33.4 per cent) and arts and recreation services (-27.0 per cent)," ABS' Head of Labour Statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.
Accommodation and food jobs worked by people aged 20-29 fell 40.8 per cent while those worked by people over 70 decreased 43.7 per cent.
ACCOMMODATION, FOOD JOBS FALL
National: 33.4 per cent
New South Wales: 33.4 per cent
Victoria: 35.6 per cent
Queensland: 30.1 per cent
South Australia 39.7 per cent
Western Australia: 31.5 per cent
Tasmania: 32.3 per cent
Northern Territory: 29.2 per cent
ACT: 32.7 per cent
Originally published as REVEALED: Huge number of food, hotel jobs lost