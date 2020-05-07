REVEALED: How much councillors spent on their campaigns

A COSTLY CHOICE: Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi spent big on the creation and distribution of promotional material.

A COSTLY CHOICE: Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi spent big on the creation and distribution of promotional material.

THE race to the Southern Downs Regional Council chambers cost candidates nearly $95,000, according to new election campaign figures released by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

By and large, the biggest campaign spender was Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

Cr Pennisi spent $19,728 on his bid for mayor, with the bulk of expenditure going towards the printing and distribution of promotional material.

Incumbent councillors generally spent more to retain their positions than newcomers, but the exception to this was elected councillor Stephen Tancred.

Mr Tancred spent more than any other council candidate, dropping a major $11,380.88 on his campaign. His greatest expense, and indeed, the greatest single expense recorded, was $4400 put towards “electoral planning”.

The cost of Mr Tancred’s campaign was 30 per cent higher than that of the next closest council campaign, led by Councillor Cameron Gow.

Mr Gow spent a total of $8748.38.

But candidates did not necessarily have to spend big to be successful.

Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley recorded just $250 of official campaign spending, making his expenses the lowest of any winning candidate.

Of those who failed to secure a seat on council, former mayor Tracy Dobie spent the most money.

Mrs Dobie spent $15,360 on her campaign, placing her as the second highest campaign spender overall.

As for councillor candidates, the biggest unsuccessful campaign spender was incumbent councillor Marika McNichol, who reported a total of $7742.03.

Overall, running for the Southern Downs Regional Council is a far cheaper venture than running for the Toowoomba Regional Council.

Toowoomba councillor Kerry Shine, who already enjoyed a public profile as a former state politician, was the biggest spender at $47,577, with others not far behind.

ECQ rules dictate that candidates who spend $500 or more on their electoral bids must disclose them on the website.

Any candidates not listed below either did not spend beyond the threshold or have not disclosed their expenditure yet.

EXPENDITURE

BARTLEY, Ross Trevor – $250 (Newcomer)

CABEZAS, Paola – $382.25 (Unsuccessful)

DOBIE, Tracy – $15,360.17 (Unsuccessful)

ETTERY, Robert – 1945.95 (Unsuccessful)

GALE, Andrew – $1051.3 (Newcomer)

GLIORI, Marco – $1297.6 (Newcomer)

GOW, Cameron – $8748.38 (Incumbent)

GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn – $780.94 (Unsuccessful)

HARROLD, Amanda Joy – $3799.97 (Unsuccessful)

JENSEN, Michael Damian – $1386.12 (Unsuccessful)

JOHNSON, Gregory Glenn – $480 (Unsuccessful)

KELLY, Rod – $1231.1 (Unsuccessful)

LAWS, Sue – $331 (Unsuccessful)

MARSDEN, Barbara – $1926.59 (Unsuccessful)

MCDONALD, Cynthia – $4924.1 (Newcomer)

MCNALLY, Jo – $1439.1 (Incumbent)

MCNICHOL, Marika – $7742.03 (Unsuccessful)

PENNISI, Vic – $19,728 (Incumbent)

STOCKS, Yve – $4518.91 (Unsuccessful)

TANCRED, Stephen – $11,380.88 (Newcomer)

WINDLE, Sheryl – $3805.96 (Incumbent)