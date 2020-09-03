Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
News

REVEALED: How long border jumpers ran free in Darling Downs

Michael Nolan
Alexia Austin
3rd Sep 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been fined after they crossed into Queensland illegally at a regional checkpoint and spent days travelling the state.

"On August 16, police will allege two people illegally crossed the Queensland border checkpoint at Mungindi-Collarenebri Road, Mungindi," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Investigations commenced and on August 20, police identified the two people as a 27-year-old Pittsworth man and a 21-year-old Goondiwindi man.

"On August 28, both men were issued a penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with COVID-19 Border Directions (CHO- Enter Qld)."

Initial reports stated the men were intercepted in Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.

Police are also conducting daily patrols of the roads nearby.

More Stories

border border jumper coronavirus covid19 queensland police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ASD sons inspire mum’s new creative business

        Premium Content ASD sons inspire mum’s new creative business

        Business When lockdown learning sent her son into meltdown mode, she found a new way to teach and earn.

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...

        Anniversary of horror season brings new warnings

        Premium Content Anniversary of horror season brings new warnings

        Weather ONE YEAR ON: Southern Downs rural firefighters reveal what we can expect this year.

        BAD EMPLOYEES: CCTV catches workers stealing

        Premium Content BAD EMPLOYEES: CCTV catches workers stealing

        Crime The Warwick court heard one woman stuffed a pack of cigarettes down her pants and...