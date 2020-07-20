REVEALED: Granite Belt’s cheapest homes

HITTING THE MARKET: 10 homes under $220,000 on the Granite Belt right now.

REAL estate agents across the Granite Belt have reportedly seen a rapid rise in demand for properties.

The median house price for a property in Stanthorpe is currently $340,000 according to realestate.com.au, however the region boasts a number of affordable homes.

Houses within the 4380 postcode have hit the market at $150,000, perfect for not ready to commit to something larger.

Whether you’re a first homebuyer or just looking to make a move to the country, check out some of the region’s most affordable properties.

34 Bridge St, Stanthorpe.

10. 34 Bridge St, Stanthorpe

$218,000

This well looked after home is in proximity to Stanthorpe hospital and Quart Pot Creek.

Slightly more expensive than other homes in the region, this three bedroom home, set on brick stilts, is fully fenced on an 827 sqm block.

24 Border St, Wallangarra.

9. 24 Border St, Wallangarra

$195,000

The quaint cottage on the New South Wales border is perfect for those searching for a quieter lifestyle.

On a large 4274 sqm block, the two bedroom home also features back-to-back fireplaces – an ideal feature for those looking to renovate.

60 Greenup St, Stanthorpe.

8. 60 Greenup St, Stanthorpe

$195,000

Located in the quieter and more established part of Stanthorpe, is this larger family home.

On 1300 sqm block, this four bedroom, one bathroom home is within walking distance to Stanthorpe’s schools.

44 Archibald St, Stanthorpe.

7. 44 Archibald St, Stanthorpe

$195,000

On a quarter of an acre in proximity to town, this older Queenslander has everything you need to walk in to straight away.

With two bedrooms and one bathroom, this house is the perfect fit for those looking to start out in the region.

Unit 3/2B Harris St, Stanthorpe.

6. U3/ 2B Harris St, Stanthorpe

$188,000

Located in a small unit complex, this property is all bang for its buck.

A two bedroom home, the 135 sqm property is ideal as an investment property or for those looking to downsize but stay close to town.

5 Micale Lane, Glen Aplin.

5. 5 Micale Lane, Glen Aplin

$185,00, neg

On the outskirts of Stanthorpe’s central business district, the affordable property is one highly sought after.

A high-set property, the two-bedroom home features a partially enclosed front veranda and a 6mx6m Colorbond garage.

9 Bridge St, Stanthorpe.

4. 9 Bridge Street, Stanthorpe

$180,000

A competitively priced Queensland, the three bedroom home in the heart of Stanthorpe is perfect for someone looking to tackle their next renovation gig.

With views overlooking Quartpot Creek parklands, the home is half complete for its new buyer.

98 Lock St, Stanthorpe.

3. 98 Lock St, Stanthorpe

$165,000

Well within walking distance to Stanthorpe’s main hub, this property is touted as being ideal for first home buyers.

With three bedrooms and one bathroom, the property is ready to be lived in or worked on.

23 Stanton St, Stanthorpe.

2. 23 Stanton St, Stanthorpe

$165,000

A smaller, two bedroom home, this Stanton St property is described as being “perfect for your first home”.

Needing some renovations, the property has only just been listed online, however is expected to be sold quickly.

53 Callandoon St, Wallangarra.

1. 53 Callandoon St, Wallangarra

$160,000

The three bedroom home situated in the heart of town, enters the market as the cheapest in the region.

On a slightly larger block, the older family home is just minutes away from the New South Wales border and Wallangarra State School.