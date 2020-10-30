REVEALED: Granite Belt hotspots for animal abuse

DECLINING NUMBERS: New data from the RSPCA shows that the number of animal abuse complaints across the Granite Belt are dropping.

DECLINING NUMBERS: New data from the RSPCA shows that the number of animal abuse complaints across the Granite Belt are dropping.

ANIMAL abuse complaints across the Granite Belt have dropped in the past 12 months, despite pet ownership increasing through COVID-19 lockdowns.

New data released by the RSPCA shows that Stanthorpe has recorded just five complaints to date this year, while in 2019, the region recorded 15.

It’s a decline RSCPA media advisor Michael Beatty said was surprising given the increase in pet ownership through 2020.

“When it comes to this period since we’ve had COVID, I don’t think there’s been a noticeable rise – the complaints have remained pretty steady,” Mr Beatty said.

“We were worried the complaints or returns may increase with people who got animals and realised they can’t look after them.

“We haven’t noticed a really large increase because of that.”

Across the region, Thulimbah saw the greatest drop – recording just one complaint in 2020 as opposed to seven last year.

New RSPCA data has revealed the number of animal abuse complaints per suburb on the Granite Belt over the past five years.

RSPCA inspectors and Department of Agriculture and Fisheries officials will be on high alert heading into the warmer months, according to Mr Beatty.

“A lot of the complaints that we get are in regard to neglect or animals that have been left with inadequate food, water and shade, particularly coming into the warmer months,” he said.

“We’re going to get issues with heat stress and that type of things.”

Mr Beatty stressed the importance for dog owners to ensure their pets were safely secured on the backs of cars when travelling.

“Every summer, we get issues with dogs that have been left in hot cars or on the back of ute trays standing on the hot tin, which can cause major problems,” he said.

“I would really like to point out that it’s not the graziers that do this. If they’ve got a dog on the back of the ute, it’s secured and if it’s parked, it’s in the shade.”

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

REVEALED: Plans for Southern Downs newest brewery