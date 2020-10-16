REVEALED: Granite Belt childcare centres not meeting standards

STACKED UP: Find out how the Granite Belt proivders stack up against each other.

A REVIEW of childcare centres on the Granite Belt has found three providers are currently failing to meet the national standard of care.

The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority carried out 184 inspections at Queensland children care centres between January and September 2020.

It’s less than half the number of inspections carried out over the same period in 2019, where 442 centres were inspected.

Childcare centres are assessed on seven criteria – education, health and safety, physical environment, staffing, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities, and governance and leadership.

Here’s how childcare provides on the Granite Belt fared:

STANTHORPE

Aussie Kindies Early Learning Stanthorpe – working towards NQS

Southern Downs Regional Council Outside School Hours Care – working towards NQS

C&K Stanthorpe Community Kindergarten – meeting NQS

Milestones Early Learning Stanthorpe – working towards NQS

Stanthorpe Cool Kids – meeting NQS

WALLANGARRA

Free Range Kids – Wallangarra – meeting NQS

TEXAS

Texas and District Kindergarten – meeting NQS

Wrigglers & Gigglers Child Care Centre – meeting NQS

