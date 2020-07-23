Revealed: Gold Coast’s UFO hot spots

Where UFOs have been seen on Gold Coast.

COVID-19 has not just decimated the Gold Coast's lucrative international tourist industry - our intergalactic visitor numbers have also fallen off a cliff.

Australia's premier UFO research group says it has not recorded a single sighting on the Glitter Strip in 2020.

Screen grab from a video showing an alleged UFO sighting on the Gold Coast

Its last significant close encounter of the first kind was more than two years ago and the last reported UFO sighting was in February 2019.

Cynics say Martians have been turned off visiting the Coast after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk closed the borders and they couldn't get their head around the declaration entry forms on reopening.

A ‘UFO’ spotted in Southport in 2012.



The Gold Coast was a tourism hot spot for unidentified flying objects during the 2010s with 23 reported sightings up to 2019.

"We have not had a single sighting on the Gold Coast this year and, in fact, recently we have mostly been getting reports of old sightings which occurred years earlier," UFO Research Queensland president Sheryl Gottschall said.

Sheryl Gottschall of UFO Research Qld.

"Perhaps people's patterns have changed but, to be fair, in the past few months everyone has been inside at night much more than they normally would have been.

"Hot spots can move around over the years, we go through periods where we will get lots of sightings down at Mt Warning and then they could be in Tully far to the north.

"The Gold Coast is a tourist city and has a different kind of society and lifestyle there than what people in Brisbane might."

Seeing a UFO is a close encounter of the first kind. Physical evidence lifts the rating to the second kind, while contact is a close encounter of the third kind.

