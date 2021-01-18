REVEALED: Full list of Australia Day award winners

Previous recipients of the Southern Downs Northern Region Australia Day awards pose outside the historic Glengallan Homestead.

Previous recipients of the Southern Downs Northern Region Australia Day awards pose outside the historic Glengallan Homestead.

THE full list of outstanding Southern Downs community members recognised in this year’s Australia Day Awards has now been revealed.

Nine residents from across the region received an award from SDRC for their contributions to community organisations, sports, cultural events, and more.

Stanthorpe resident Debbie-Ann Wilmot is the 2021 Southern Downs Citizen of the Year.

The honour is in recognition of her selfless and generous work with groups such as the Stanthorpe Cancer Support Group, Stanthorpe Zonta, Stanthorpe Agricultural Society, and more.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi congratulated all the nominees and their award winners for their achievements.

“These community members set a shining example and are a proud testimony of the citizens we have here on the Southern Downs – they are my inspiration,” Cr Pennisi said.

“These Australia Day Awards allow us as a community to say thank you and recognise some of the community members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, and mostly after hours.

“All of the nominees and the award winners are worthy of recognition and all have made selfless sacrifices and achieved great things.”

Find the full list of winners below:

Southern Downs Citizen of the Year – Debbie-Ann Wilmot

Citizen of the Year Award (northern region) – Sharlene (Franky) Horton

Citizen of the Year Award (southern region) – Debbie-Ann Wilmot

Junior Citizen of the Year (northern region) – Ella Winfield

Sportsperson of the Year (southern region) – Ben Armbruster

Junior Sportsperson of the Year (northern region) – Bailey Harm

Junior Sportsperson of the Year (southern region) – Rohan Brady

Cultural/Community Event/Person of the Year (northern region) – Allora 150th Year Celebration

Cultural/Community Event/Person of the Year (southern region) – Amiens History Association

All awardees will be recognised following the Australia Day citizenship ceremonies in Warwick and Stanthorpe on January 26.

The Warwick ceremony will run from 9am – 11am at Warwick Town Hall, and the Stanthorpe event from 3.30pm – 5pm in Weeroona Park.

RELEVANT NEWS:

Construction starts for huge Warwick High revamp

GALLERY: Cowboys players kick off 2021 with strong race day

First gin distillery turns history into one-of-a-kind drop

Stanthorpe star uses spotlight to reignite arts support