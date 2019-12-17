Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
With Sir Elton John set to play two Brisbane shows this week, the clues to his setlist can be found in his earlier Aussie performances.
With Sir Elton John set to play two Brisbane shows this week, the clues to his setlist can be found in his earlier Aussie performances.
Entertainment

Revealed: This is what Elton John will be singing at concert

by Sophie Chirgwin
17th Dec 2019 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ELTON John is set to serenade Brisbane on Wednesday and Thursday nights as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour.

The larger-than-life musician is touring Australia for the final time, performing 15 shows from November to January.

The 72-year-old singer has struggled to keep out of the spotlight during his tour in Australia, swearing at security guards during the show and being caught throwing his bag out of the plane.

But despite the stories during his visit, Sir Elton has earned raved reviews for his show, where he will be performing hits including Tiny Dancer and Crocodile Rock.

After playing Brisbane Entertainment Centre this week, Sir Elton will return to the venue on January 16 and also play Sirromet Wines southeast of Brisbane on January 18-19.

Elton John in action at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Picture: Tony Gough
Elton John in action at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Picture: Tony Gough

 

Setlist from Rod Laver Arena show, Melbourne

N.B. Setlist is subject to change

 

1. Bennie and the Jets

2. All the Girls Love Alice

3. I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

4. Border Song

5. Tiny Dancer

6. Philadelphia Freedom

7. Indian Sunset

8. Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)

9. Take Me to the Pilot

10. Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

11. Someone Saved My Life Tonight

12. Levon

13. Candle in the Wind

14. Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

15. Burn Down the Mission

16. Daniel

17. I Want Love

18. Sad Songs (Say So Much)

19. Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me

20. The Bitch is Back

21. I'm Still Standing

22. Crocodile Rock

23. Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

Encore:

24. Your Song

25. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

More Stories

Show More
concert elton john music set list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        premium_icon Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        News Get in now if you’d like to be part of this popular event because places are filling up quickly.

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects