REVEALED: Community groups get slice of $500K

DENIED: The Stanthorpe Apple and Grape Festival was one of the three applications denied. Photo: contributed

MORE than 30 community organisations can finally get long-awaited projects under way, after SDRC decided how to divide a $500,000 funding windfall.

The Community Drought Recovery Projects 2020 are designed to get not-for-profits across the Southern Downs back on their feet after years of hardship and stimulate the local economy.

While the initial list of approved applicants was decided by a council panel, chaired by councillors Sheryl Windle and Marco Gliori, the list sparked such debate at SDRC’s most recent meeting that the final decision was left with CEO David Burges.

With each applicant able to apply for up to $25,000, the initial funding pool of $100,000 was quickly maxed out, leaving the council scrambling to redirect finances from other sources.

Thirty-two of the total 35 applications were approved, with several securing the full $25,000 available.

These included the Warwick City Band, Warwick Golf Club and Warwick Scouts, while the biggest winners in Stanthorpe were the Pony Club and Golf Club.

Only applications from the Stanthorpe Agricultural Society, the Apple and Grape Festival, and the Stanthorpe Historic Vehicle and Machinery Group were denied.

Find the full list of funding allocations below:

Funded by Community Drought Recover Projects 2020 – Stream A:

Maryvale Community Hall Inc. – $20,000 to improve comfort within community hub

Pratten Public Hall Association – $24,600 for storage shed and disability parking bays

QCWA Broadwater Branch – $24,535 for repairs and maintenance

Glen Aplin Memorial Hall and Sporting Club – $10,427 to install solar system

Eukey Hall Association – $9,995 to install solar panels

Community Drought Recovery Projects 2020 – Stream C:

Stanthorpe Guides – $17,313.45 for a rainwater tank, airconditioning, plumbing, gutters, and repairs.

Allora Tennis Club – $19,858 for flooring, electrical work, plumbing, concreting, and joinery.

QCWA Leyburn Branch – $7631 for upgrades and refurbishment

Killarney Show Rodeo Society – $19,943 for new septic tanks and drains

Warwick City Band – $25,000 for veranda enclosure and kitchen renovations

Warwick Scouts – $25,000 for general repairs and maintenance

QCWA Mt Colliery – $3315 to repair and restore hall

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society – $20,000 to improve temperature control under pavilion

The Tannymorel Hall Committee – $21,906 for hall refurbishments

Southern Cross Bowls Club – $5795 for new ceiling fans and electrical work

Warwick Karting Club – $12,311.20 for new water tanks

Warwick Thistle Pipe Band – $6416 for installation of secure steel cupboards and shelves

Warwick and District Dirt Bike Club – $15,346.75 for shade structure above starting gates

Stanthorpe and District Sporting Car Club – $10,549 for improvements to safety fence and track

Greymare Hall Committee – $24,812 for new cricket pitch, netting, and fencing

Warwick Golf Club – $25,000 to weatherproof facilities.

Allora Sports Club – $16,104 for DERM approval, a water bore, and electrical work.

Warwick Gliding Club – $23,825 for clubhouse improvements.

Funded by $100,000 Queensland Recovery Authority variation:

Warwick Bridge Club – $6552.90 for a new garden irrigation system

Stanthorpe Baptist Church – $6052.71 for kitchen upgrades

Southern Downs Mountain Biking Club – $14,850 for a double black mountain biking and jumps section

Stanthorpe Pony Club – $24,731.90 for replacement gates on stables

Ballandean Football Club – $10,895.68 for clubhouse refurbishments.

Stanthorpe Golf Club – $24,000 for a new machinery shed.

Swan Creek School of Arts – $11,171.50 for improvements to Swan Creek Hall.

Warwick Potters Association – $654 for new computer, plastic weather sheeting, and a guest teacher.