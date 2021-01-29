Menu
BEST CAFE: Who won your vote for best Granite Belt cafe?
REVEALED: Cafe with a difference crowned Stanthorpe’s best

Tessa Flemming
29th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Stanthorpe’s The Little Larder has only been open three months but it is already taking the town by storm.

The Railway St cafe was voted the Granite Belt’s very best by Stanthorpe Border Post readers.

Owner Cam Giddings said it was an “exciting” start for the spot.

“It’s been really great and we’ve seen a lot of people really excited to see something else come to town,” he said.

“The support has been incredible and lots are happy to see this beautiful building that previously had nothing going on with it alive.”

Service with a smile is on offer at The Little Larder Stanthorpe as front of house waitstaff, Alyssa Gasparin reveals.
The cafe is already known for its selection of well-portioned delicacies featuring produce from local suppliers as well as its happy hour cocktails.

Mr Giddings said the “quite diverse” vibe of the cafe had attributed to its early success.

“I think what we’ve done from the beginning is have really good service, a nice atmosphere where people feel comfortable and included, whether that’s a family or friends having a drink,” he said.

“While our vision was just to have a cafe, when we realised we had the space to something else, we did.”

Scrumptious eats made with local produce are a must have at The Little Larder Stanthorpe.
The six-day trading popularity also proved to Mr Giddings that the Granite Belt was looking for more weekend availability.

“Our biggest time is the weekend,” he said.

“Obviously there’s a lot of tourists but also a lot of locals. We’ve been able to provide an environment for both markets.”

