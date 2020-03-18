REVEALED: Best coffee in Stanthorpe, as voted by you

BEST OF: Stanthorpe’s best coffee has been decided by you.

THE Border Post has been on the hunt to find our readers best place to grab a coffee in Stanthorpe.

The results are in and the winner is – Foxy’s Bakery with 17% of the votes.

WINNING SMILES: Carissa Parker and Mel Byron from Foxy's Bakery in Stanthorpe.

It was an extremely close finish with Lily’s Café compiling 16% of the votes, followed by Brinx Deli & Café with 14% of votes.

Foxy’s Bakery owner Chris Fox who runs the business with wife Fiona, said on opening their restaurant nearly six years ago the goal was to take the time to find a great tasting coffee.

“We know that coffee is what people love so we really honed in on that and found something great,” Mr Fox said.

Time spent sourcing the very best coffee had paid off but Mr Fox said his staff played a big role too.

“We have a lot of regular customers so our staff really take the time and pay attention to detail,” he said.

Mr Fox said about 90 per cent of their customers were regular faces who walked through the door every day.

“Our staff don’t even have to ask the customer what their order is because they already know.

“It’s a really good feeling when you walk in, people know you, they know what you want, you can get in and get out and it always tastes good.

“Our coffee is good, but our whole experience is good too.”

Close runners up Lily’s Cafe agreed, with owner Susan Anderson saying ‘it’s not just the coffee, it’s the service’ that makes them a standout.

“Providing that nice atmosphere always makes the coffee taste better,” Ms Anderson said.

“We are going to keep providing our community with great tasting coffee and hope we can nail that first-place spot next year.”

Keep an eye out for more of The Border Post’s Best Ofs in the coming months.