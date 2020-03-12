REVEALED: All-important ballot draw locked in

THERE can only be one winner in the ballot draw and it's Stanthorpe's Marion Carrick who luck has favoured.

Ms Carrick has been drawn in number one on the ballot paper for councillor candidates in March 28's Southern Downs local government election.

Tracy Dobie snared the top mayoral spot over her three challengers.

"Any candidate wants to find a way to stand out," Ms Carrick said.

"Everyone wants to be number one.

"I'm not a political person … I have no history or understanding of how ballots work, but I'm happy to be number one.

"I hope that means when people vote I might pick up a few more votes."

Marion Carrick has concerns for tourism on the Granite Belt. Liana Turner

Ms Carrick said minutes before the draw she was joking around about how great it would be if she got so lucky.

"It was a surprise though.

"What I'm really enjoying about campaigning is meeting some fantastic people, who under normal circumstances, I wouldn't have got to meet.

"Regardless of the outcome I'll be forever grateful for going through this process," she said.

The mayoral ballot order:

1. DOBIE, Tracy

2. DOEPEL, Joe

3. PENNISI, Vic

4. KEMP, Peter

The councillor ballot order:

1. CARRICK, Marion

2. TANCRED, Stephen

3. GRANT, Greg

4. CABEZAS, Paola

5. MCDONALD, Cynthia

6. MCNALLY, Jo

7. JENSEN, Michael

8. LAWS, Sue

9. HARROLD, Amanda

10. GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn

11. GLIORI, Marco

12. ETTERY, Robert

13. MARSDEN, Barbara

14. WANTLING, Russell

15. GOW, Cameron

16. KEOGH, Julia

17. JOHNSON, Gregory

18. STOCKS, Yve

19. KELLY, Rod

20. BARTLEY, Ross

21. MCNICHOL, Marika

22. HUNTER, Max

23. CHRISTENSEN, Scott

24. GALE, Andrew

25. REES, Glyn

26. WINDLE, Sheryl