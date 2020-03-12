Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

REVEALED: All-important ballot draw locked in

Matthew Purcell
12th Mar 2020 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE can only be one winner in the ballot draw and it's Stanthorpe's Marion Carrick who luck has favoured.

Ms Carrick has been drawn in number one on the ballot paper for councillor candidates in March 28's Southern Downs local government election.

Tracy Dobie snared the top mayoral spot over her three challengers.

"Any candidate wants to find a way to stand out," Ms Carrick said.

"Everyone wants to be number one.

"I'm not a political person … I have no history or understanding of how ballots work, but I'm happy to be number one.

"I hope that means when people vote I might pick up a few more votes."

 

Marion Carrick has concerns for tourism on the Granite Belt.
Marion Carrick has concerns for tourism on the Granite Belt. Liana Turner

 

Ms Carrick said minutes before the draw she was joking around about how great it would be if she got so lucky.

"It was a surprise though.

"What I'm really enjoying about campaigning is meeting some fantastic people, who under normal circumstances, I wouldn't have got to meet.

"Regardless of the outcome I'll be forever grateful for going through this process," she said.

The mayoral ballot order:

1. DOBIE, Tracy

2. DOEPEL, Joe

3. PENNISI, Vic

4. KEMP, Peter

The councillor ballot order:

1. CARRICK, Marion

2. TANCRED, Stephen

3. GRANT, Greg

4. CABEZAS, Paola

5. MCDONALD, Cynthia

6. MCNALLY, Jo

7. JENSEN, Michael

8. LAWS, Sue

9. HARROLD, Amanda

10. GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn

11. GLIORI, Marco

12. ETTERY, Robert

13. MARSDEN, Barbara

14. WANTLING, Russell

15. GOW, Cameron

16. KEOGH, Julia

17. JOHNSON, Gregory

18. STOCKS, Yve

19. KELLY, Rod

20. BARTLEY, Ross

21. MCNICHOL, Marika

22. HUNTER, Max

23. CHRISTENSEN, Scott

24. GALE, Andrew

25. REES, Glyn

26. WINDLE, Sheryl

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Top 13 places to grab a coffee in Stanthorpe

        VOTE NOW: Top 13 places to grab a coffee in Stanthorpe

        News VOTE NOW: Here are your nominations for the places that have the best coffee in town.

        COUNCIL Q&A: 30 candidates speak out on your concerns

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: 30 candidates speak out on your concerns

        News CANDIDATES reveal where they stand on the issues that matter to you.

        Stanthorpe through and through: Archbishop fondly remembered

        premium_icon Stanthorpe through and through: Archbishop fondly remembered

        News Family and friends pay tribute to Archbishop John Bathersby who passed away earlier...

        Groups act as town hit by ‘foul’ H20

        premium_icon Groups act as town hit by ‘foul’ H20

        News Water quality likened to third world country as water charities step in to help...