REVEALED: All-important ballot draw locked in
THERE can only be one winner in the ballot draw and it's Stanthorpe's Marion Carrick who luck has favoured.
Ms Carrick has been drawn in number one on the ballot paper for councillor candidates in March 28's Southern Downs local government election.
Tracy Dobie snared the top mayoral spot over her three challengers.
"Any candidate wants to find a way to stand out," Ms Carrick said.
"Everyone wants to be number one.
"I'm not a political person … I have no history or understanding of how ballots work, but I'm happy to be number one.
"I hope that means when people vote I might pick up a few more votes."
Ms Carrick said minutes before the draw she was joking around about how great it would be if she got so lucky.
"It was a surprise though.
"What I'm really enjoying about campaigning is meeting some fantastic people, who under normal circumstances, I wouldn't have got to meet.
"Regardless of the outcome I'll be forever grateful for going through this process," she said.
The mayoral ballot order:
1. DOBIE, Tracy
2. DOEPEL, Joe
3. PENNISI, Vic
4. KEMP, Peter
The councillor ballot order:
1. CARRICK, Marion
2. TANCRED, Stephen
3. GRANT, Greg
4. CABEZAS, Paola
5. MCDONALD, Cynthia
6. MCNALLY, Jo
7. JENSEN, Michael
8. LAWS, Sue
9. HARROLD, Amanda
10. GREENE-GALLOWAY, Jenn
11. GLIORI, Marco
12. ETTERY, Robert
13. MARSDEN, Barbara
14. WANTLING, Russell
15. GOW, Cameron
16. KEOGH, Julia
17. JOHNSON, Gregory
18. STOCKS, Yve
19. KELLY, Rod
20. BARTLEY, Ross
21. MCNICHOL, Marika
22. HUNTER, Max
23. CHRISTENSEN, Scott
24. GALE, Andrew
25. REES, Glyn
26. WINDLE, Sheryl