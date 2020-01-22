Rev heads wont want to miss this event

START YOUR ENGINES: The 13th Annual Moonshine Run will be held at Cottonvale from February 7 to 9.

START your engines and get ready for the 13th annual Moonshine Run.

Motor vehicle enthusiasts are invited to witness what will be a magnificent display of incredible hot rods, lovingly restored street cars and eye-catching special-interest vehicles.

Family-owned business Pete’s Hot Rod and Resto Shop runs the event, with owner Peter Neale saying it is a jam-packed weekend.

“Friday night we’ll have a meet and greet, movie, bonfire and a roast,” he said.

“Saturday morning we will have breakfast and driving events at Pete’s, followed by a lunchtime cruise to the Granite Belt Brewery.

“Saturday night will see a fashion show, cooked dinner and a live local band taking the stage.

“On Sunday we will have the swap meet and show at Applethorpe State School.”

Neale said all products for the Moonshine Run were bought and hired locally.

“The purpose of the event is to support the town and men’s mental health.

“All funds made from the Sunday show are donated to Applethorpe State School.”

The run will be held at Pete’s Hot Rod and Resto Shop at 178 Watson Rd, Cottonvale, from Friday, February 7, to Sunday, February 9.

Tickets are $100 which includes all meals and events apart from the lunch at Granite Belt Brewery on Saturday.

Call Katrina on 4685 2832 or email peteshotrods32@gmail.com for more information.