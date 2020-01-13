Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Yvo Julien Leo Cleyman was sentenced to jail for seriously assaulting an elderly man when he ran him over with a car.
Yvo Julien Leo Cleyman was sentenced to jail for seriously assaulting an elderly man when he ran him over with a car.
Crime

Retired teacher runs over old man in callous road rage

Shayla Bulloch
13th Jan 2020 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man feared he was one step away from disaster in an "unprovoked" and "callous" road rage incident that left him broken and his attacker behind bars.

The 77-year-old victim was still recovering from a fractured coccyx and the emotional turmoil of not being able to dress himself after being deliberately mowed down by a driver on July 15 last year.

The man responsible, Yvo Julien Leo Cleyman, 75, sat with his head bowed as he was sentenced to 18 months' jail, to be released after four months.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV footage and showed Cleyman driving along Anne St in Nambour before attempting to turn left into a carpark where the elderly victim was crossing the road.

Police prosecutor Nichale Bool said Cleyman abused the man and yelled "I'll run you over".

Ms Bool said Cleyman, a father and retired teacher, then reversed his car back, lined him up and accelerated forward into the side of the victim's body.

The elderly man fell to the ground and Cleyman drove over his foot as he drove past him.

He offered no help as he turned his car around and drove back onto Anne St.

Cleyman lied to police, saying the elderly man was "drunk" and "draped over his bonnet" when he reversed.

Ms Bool said the blatant lie showed his lack of remorse.

"It's a self-serving lie," she said.

"Witnesses saw the man and helped him to the nearest medical centre."

The elderly man highlighted his shock at being struck by a stranger in his victim impact statement that was read to the court.

"I don't know what I did to upset him," the statement said.

"If I was one step further I may be dead."

Cleyman, who migrated from Belgium when he was in his 20s, had a lengthy criminal history that started in 1976 and included "persistent stealing" offences and assault occasioning bodily harm.

After being put on parole in March for his latest offences, magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Cleyman also showed a "misogynist" attitude with "aversions to female" officers.

Ms Bool said Cleyman was a diagnosed kleptomaniac who had issues of paedophilia "borne out through his history".

He is now in a relationship with a 37-year-old man.

Cleyman pleaded guilty to serious assault, dangerous operation of a vehicle and stealing goods from Woolworths in the month after the road rage incident.

Defence lawyer Brenton King said his kleptomania tendencies started as a child in occupied Belgium where his mother encouraged him to steal to feed the family.

Mr King argued Cleyman's undiagnosed dementia and looming surgery made him too vulnerable for prison.

He said Cleyman did not remember any of the incident.

"What he did after he hit the victim was callous … serious is an understatement," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"He appears to line him up and drives back past him while he is on the ground."

Mr Stjernqvist took into account his age, health conditions and crimes, and sentenced Cleyman to 18 months jail, to be released on parole after serving four months.

"It's going to be more difficult for you than others," he said.

More Stories

Show More
dangerous operation of a vehicle editors picks maroochydore magistrates court road rage scd court scd crime serious assault sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        premium_icon Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        News The prolonged drought has forced a Dalveen grazier to sell the majority of her sheep for her property’s survival.

        Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        premium_icon Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        News THIS little-known variety beat the odds to become an industry favourite...

        Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        premium_icon Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        News A well-known fourth generation Stanthorpe resident has died after a short illness.

        Biggest weekend of the year for can collectors

        premium_icon Biggest weekend of the year for can collectors

        News Can collectors from all over Australia gathered in Stanthorpe this weekend for the...