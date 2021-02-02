Retailers, builders, towies: First company collapses of 2021

Retailers and builders among 25 company failures in January 2021

Food, transport and building companies were among 25 Queensland firms that collapsed into liquidation or administration in January.

That was half the number of companies that failed in December but experts warn that the tally will likely increase in coming months as pandemic-related support measures are withdrawn.

Hall Chadwick partner Ginette Muller said there could be an uptick in insolvencies once the Job Keeper program ended in March.

"We have not seen much of an increase so far but that could change when the Job Keep tap is turned off completely," Ms Muller said. "The majority of insolvencies come from the smaller end of town and they are still beneficiaries of government largesse."

Hall Chadwick partner Ginette Muller. Picture: Mark Cranitch

She said some people could just declare bankruptcy and walk away from their businesses. Among the hardest hit sectors would be hospitality and tourism.

In January, there were 20 company liquidations including Redzed Pty Ltd, a gourmet cookie maker on the Gold Coast that went bust after nearly 20 years in business.

At its peak, the company supplied more than 500 cafes and hospitality outlets between Brisbane and northern NSW.

Fleur Trickey, co-founder of Redzed Gourmet Cookies. Picture: Steve Holland

Brisbane delicatessen and fromagerie The Cheese Pleaser was another failure, falling victim to the COVID-19 shutdown of the Brisbane CBD. The business first operated from a stall at the New Farm Markets before moving into permanent digs in the city in 2017.

Liquidator Javis Archer, a partner at Revive Financial said The Cheese Pleaser owed five creditors a total of $373,174.

Brisbane entrepreneur Jordan Birchall also finally tipped his fast-food business Tuckeria Pty Ltd into liquidation.

Five Queensland companies were placed into voluntary administration in January, including Leaf Building Group which had specialised in shop fit-outs for major retail brands.

David Clout, of David Clout & Associates, was appointed administrator of Brisbane transport and freight-related companies First Choice Haulage and Sam Gill Corporation.

Praesidium Global CEO David Baird.

Praesidium Global Pty Ltd, a start-up company at the cutting edge of producing robotics for the military also succumbed to COVID-19 pressures.

David Baird launched the company in 2016 and had managed over the years to secure about $5m in contracts to produce "unmanned ground vehicles''.

Mr Baird estimated that his creditors, including former staff, are owed about $250,000 and he's not optimistic about the year ahead.

"I'll bounce back but there's still uncertainty with COVID-19 in the coming year so I don't see 2021 getting any better,'' he said.

